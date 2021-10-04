Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in September

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

