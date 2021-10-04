Vai Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $136.09 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 139,829,270 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.