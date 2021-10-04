Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post sales of $313.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 66,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,242. Utz Brands has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.