United Time Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UTME) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 4th

United Time Technology’s (NASDAQ:UTME) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 4th. United Time Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of UTME opened at $5.16 on Monday. United Time Technology has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

