United Time Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UTME) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 4th

United Time Technology’s (NASDAQ:UTME) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 4th. United Time Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of UTME opened at $5.16 on Monday. United Time Technology has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.
United Time Technology Company Profile
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.