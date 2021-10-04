United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ULTHF stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. United Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
United Lithium Company Profile
