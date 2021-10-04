Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.58 ($37.15).

ETR UN01 opened at €36.24 ($42.64) on Monday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €36.84 ($43.34). The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

