UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UDR were worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

