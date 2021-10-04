UBS Group Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $165.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.86.

FIVN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05. Five9 has a 12 month low of $128.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

