UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 414,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

