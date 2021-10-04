UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,973 ($51.91) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,049.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last 90 days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

