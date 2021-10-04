UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

EPA:BN opened at €58.11 ($68.36) on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

