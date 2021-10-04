UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €61.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of €56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.99. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

