Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,822,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,208,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.31 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

