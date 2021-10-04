TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $301.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.