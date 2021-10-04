Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

