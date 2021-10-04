TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

