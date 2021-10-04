TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPVG. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

