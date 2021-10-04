Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Down 61.1% in September

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATVCU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,025,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

