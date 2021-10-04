Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 3,423 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $19.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.75. 484,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,150. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

