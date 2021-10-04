Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.49. 105,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

