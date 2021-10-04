Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 4.6%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 1,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
