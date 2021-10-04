Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 4.6%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 1,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

