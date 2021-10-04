TradeStars (TSX) Price Hits $0.14

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $154,380.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00102242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00140890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.64 or 0.99792557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.97 or 0.07039942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

