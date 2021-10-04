TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $45,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

TPIC stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.59 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

