Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TPZ traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

