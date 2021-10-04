Tornado Price Tops $61.60 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Tornado has a total market cap of $369,589.79 and $61.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $61.60 or 0.00125109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00099230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,243.76 or 1.00016591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.96 or 0.06858774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

