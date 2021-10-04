Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

SFIX stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. 18,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,814. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

