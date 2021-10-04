Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 12,131 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 152.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.67. 1,966,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

