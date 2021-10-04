Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

