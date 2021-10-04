Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Tops $195,855.64

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $195,855.64 and $1,527.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00113245 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

