Third Security LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

