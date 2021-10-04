Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,777 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

