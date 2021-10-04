The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

