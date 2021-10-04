The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

WEGRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 10,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

