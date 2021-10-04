The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.