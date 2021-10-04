The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
