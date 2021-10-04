The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

