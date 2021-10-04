The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,086 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.86% of Docebo worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Docebo by 126.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Docebo by 172.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

