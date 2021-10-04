The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

