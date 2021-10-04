The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 45,478 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.07 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

