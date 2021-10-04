The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 31,361 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 137.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

