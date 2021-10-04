The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $33.02 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

