The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.61 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

