The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.53 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

