The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

