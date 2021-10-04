The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up 5.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $175,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,249. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.