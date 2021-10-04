The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $253,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

