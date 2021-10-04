The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

NYSE BKE opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Buckle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Buckle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

