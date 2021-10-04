The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

