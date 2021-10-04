Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Upgraded to Hold by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGSGY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

