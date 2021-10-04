TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.76

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.49.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

