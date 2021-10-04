Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $222.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $911.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.39 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $932.33 million, with estimates ranging from $908.20 million to $968.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI remained flat at $$61.52 during trading hours on Friday. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

